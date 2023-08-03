I have, of late, seen many GoFundMe pages aimed at raising money for someone who is struggling with a major, potentially life-threatening, health issue.
Often they are very young people, sometimes they are parents with young children. One thing is certain the plea is always a call for donations to ease their burden, and allow for some quality of life with their loved ones while they take on the battle for their life.
I want to donate to each and every one. But I know my bank account won't allow that. I do my best to help where I can. Most recently I made an ongoing commitment to the Starlight Foundation which grants wishes for young people who are ill.
I am accepting that none of us are getting out of life alive - we all have an expiry date. It can sound morbid, but it is a fact we cannot deny.
But too often the circumstances surrounding an illness is the most heartbreaking thing - people facing the end of their life before they have even begun to live is perhaps the toughest reality to face.
It is a reality that has prompted my own personal mantra - which, of course, I hope more people will use - 'Make every day count.'
Most recently I learned of a friend who has been given a cancer diagnosis with a devastating prognosis. This friend has worked hard all their life and in retirement has tackled each day with an admirable zest for life, pursuing their passion for music and travel with great enthusiasm.
While I am saddened by their diagnosis, I am glad that they have been living their life to the fullest. Their attitude to the life they still have to live is inspirational.
This is something we all need to do - find the joy in every day.
Sure, we all have restricting factors to consider - finances, work and family commitments, to name a few. But surely we can take the steps to make every day count.
We need to follow our bliss and live each day with enthusiasm because tomorrow is never certain.
Remember much of what brings us joy costs nothing but time - spending time with loved ones, listening to music, reading a book, going for a walk or a picnic, or simply enjoying a good laugh.
Be present in the moments that matter and value every day,
Jackie Meyers, editor
