STUNNING, talented, professional, entertaining and memorable are just some of the words to sum up an event staged by the Milton Follies.
Performers from the Milton Follies recently at the Dunn and Lewis celebrated their group's 21 anniversary by staging what needs to be rated as one of the best ever held in the local area.
"The 'Milton Follies Turns 21- Back to the Beginning' variety concert was an amazing community feat with families, professionals to first-timers coming together for a Follies first time event at Dunn Lewis," Producer/Director Leone Rogers said.
All the people who attended the event would agree with the words "an amazing community feat".
In other Follies news, Oliver! rehearsals are well underway, with a cast of over 30 seasoned regulars and first-time performers.
Including audience favourites, "Food Glorious Food" and "Consider Yourself", Oliver! will be one of the most ambitious musicals Milton Follies.
It will be staged will be at the Milton Theatre in November 2023.
Milton Follies is also proud to be partnering with Milton Ulladulla Entertainers and NC Entertainment to bring "Theatre Tribe Nightclub" to the Ulladulla Civic Centre for one night only on Friday September 1.
Running from 8pm until late, this 16+ event will play all the smash hits from musical theatre that you know and love.
Tickets will sell fast, so you will need to be quick.
Further information is available at miltonfollies.org
Meanwhile, an event like 'Milton Follies Turns 21- Back to the Beginning' just does not happen on the stage - lots happens off the stage as well, including getting sponsorship.
The "amazing community feat" was sponsored by Gold Sponsors, J &T Dale Plumbing, Mollymook Golf Club, Milton Ulladulla Ex-Servos Club and Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla.
Other supporters were Tony Ireland Evolve Optometry Ulladulla, Ulladulla Endoscopy & Medical Centre, Community Bank South Coast, MUM Real Estate - Milton Ulladulla Mollymook, Ulladulla Mowers, Australia Post - Burrill Lake LPO and Ulladulla Milton Lions Club.
