ANDY Lynch did not need much convincing when asked to extend his rugby league coaching commitments with the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs.
"Look at the way the club is running," he said as to why he agreed to coach the first grade team in 2024 even though this season has not yet finished.
He said from the juniors right up to the senior ranks the Bulldogs was a family football club full of passionate and committed players and committee members.
"There was no hesitation on my behalf, we had a quick conversation and then it was back to training," he said.
"I think the club is a sleeping giant and it [signing on for 2024] was a fantastic opportunity for me to be a part of the club's future.
Lynch also wants to watch his son Kye, who is in the under 16s, come up the Bulldogs' ranks.
Given the vast majority of playing ranks are all local juniors, Lynch can only see the club getting stronger and stronger in future seasons.
With his coaching future sorted - Lynch has one thing on his mind and that is getting his team into the top five.
A win this Sunday at Bill Andriske, Mollymook Oval against the Shellharbour Sharks will see the Bulldogs take a vital step towards playing finals footy.
"They gave us a bit of a touch-up early in the season - so we need to put a few things right," he said.
He knows the Sharks, who are second on the ladder with 22 points and on a winning streak, will be hard to beat.
However, Lynch said his team has what it takes to beat the Sharks.
He will be stressing his belief that the Sharks are beatable to his team at training tonight [Friday] and before they run out to play in front of their many fans.
"I hope we get a massive crowd on Sunday at the ground to cheer us on," he said.
The Bulldogs with 14 competition are currently in fifth spot, but has the likes of Jamberoo breathing downs its neck.
The team is fresh and ready to go after having the bye last weekend.
First and reserve grades will feature, on Sunday, as will the Open Women's Tackle [OWT] and the Ladies League Team [LLT].
The draw is:
LLT2 Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Shellharbour Sharks 10.30am
LLT1: Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Shellharbour Sharks 11.30am
Reserve Grade Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Shellharbour Sharks 12.30pm
First Grade Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Shellharbour Sharks 2pm and
OWT Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 3.30pm.
