Ulladulla Boardrider Club member, Keira Buckpitt, took part in Surfing Australia's first Rising 7 Camp recently.
She was one of seven of Australia's top female junior surfers who took part in Rising 7 High Performance camp hosted by Layne Beachley - a seven-time World Championship.
"It's crazy to be at this Rising 7 Camp, all the girls that are here, they're all so good," Keira, a Culburra Beach resident, said.
The camp aims to provide a pathway for young athletes who are transitioning between the pro juniors and the qualifying and challenger series.
The Rising 7 camp was about challenging, empowering and inspiring the next generation of Australian female surfers.
"It's about seeing how they adapt to the pressure, how they adapt to all the different challenges we put on their shoulders and how respectful they are both in and out of the water," Layne said.
"They're beginning to leave school, and some are balancing work and training commitments.
"A sponsorship and mentorship would deeply support their journey and it also aligns to the Surfing Australia High Performance Program strategy to support females in this age group and retain them in the pathway as they transition through this often challenging period."
Held at the Surfing Australia High Performance Centre in Casuarina, NSW, the three-day camp included surfing sessions as well as mental performance in competition training and surf-specific strength and conditioning training.
Each surfer was hand selected by the former world champion with Surfing Australia Talent Pathway Coach, Chelsea Hedges developing the program.
Chelsea said the challenges were designed to give surfers a sense of what it takes to make the World Championship Tour.
"These girls are all aged under 21 with dreams of being on the WCT. It's a massive opportunity just to be selected. The challenges were designed to test the surfer's skill set in high-pressure moments," Chelsea said.
