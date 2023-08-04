Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council's houses in flood prone area survey

Updated August 4 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Shoalhaven City Council's houses in flood prone area survey. Picture supplied
The floor levels of existing houses in flood prone areas in the Shoalhaven will be surveyed to assist in reducing existing and future flood risk and improve emergency preparedness for flood events.

