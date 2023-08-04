The floor levels of existing houses in flood prone areas in the Shoalhaven will be surveyed to assist in reducing existing and future flood risk and improve emergency preparedness for flood events.
This project includes the survey of floor levels in a range of catchments across the Shoalhaven.
The area include: the Shoalhaven River, Kangaroo River, Nowra and Browns Creeks, Currarong Creek, Currambene Creek, Moona Moona Creek, St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet, Lake Conjola, Millards Creek, Burrill Lake, Tabourie Lake, Willinga Lake and the Clyde River.
The floor level surveys will begin in the next few weeks for houses identified as being on flood prone land as part of the 10-month project.
Council will send a letter to landowners included in the project prior to survey commencing with further information.
The survey data will provide council and the NSW SES with invaluable information to plan and prepare ways to reduce flood risk to the community.
The data will be used in future flood risk management studies to assess the suitability of potential flood mitigation measures, as well as provide quantitative information for consideration in reviews of Council's Entrance Management Plans.
All survey data collected will be treated as confidential and will not be publicly available.
The project is funded through the Disaster Risk Reduction Fund [DRRF].
The DRRF is jointly funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.