The Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club continues with its program of social engagement and topical presentations for members.
The July guest speaker was Dr Pia Winberg who spoke about the development of seaweed science based products and her role in development of these.
The 10 minute speaker was Maggie Rawson who related a sad tale about two musical instruments.
On Friday July 28 members enjoyed a casserole and curry lunch at the Burrill Lake Community Hall.
The forthcoming August monthly meeting [August 11] will have Jarrod Flynn from the NSW Cancer Council as the main speaker.
He will give a broad view of the role the Cancer Council plays for the NSW Community.
The 10 minute speaker will be John Collins who will be showing a video of the recent Probus trip to Port Macquarie.
The August barbecue [August 25]will be at Lake Conjola Waterfront Holiday Park [12pm onwards].
There is a possible tour of Phyco Health factory in Huskisson on either August 15 or 16t.
A tour of the Nan Tien temple tour has been organised for September 27 with carpooling - ccost $22 per-person.
Organisers of a proposed talent show titled "Probus' Got Talent" are presently looking for more participants in addition to the current three starters, so gumleaf players, wobble board shakers, poets, raconteurs, and razoo exponents are especially encouraged to participate.
The President and members of the club welcome guests and potential new members seeking social interaction and participation in a relaxed format, with the only essential requirement being a sense of humour.
The next monthly meeting will be on Friday August 11 - 9:30 am for 9:45am start at Ulladulla Bowling Club, Ulladulla
