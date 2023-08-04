A field of 54 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a Single Stableford Event this week for August for the August Monthly Medal.
Tim Richmond, who produced a score of 23 points, was the day's winner.
John Hayes came in second place with a score of 21 points in a closely contested battle, in a countback from third placed Roy Bender and Leonard Astill, who missed out on a placing.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Keith Potts on the first, Leonard Astill on the second, Tony Reeson on the sixth, and Ross Chapman on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 16.
The wildcard of two balls was won by Ken Venables, so remains at twi balls next week, August 9 when golfers will play a Canadian Foursome Event.
