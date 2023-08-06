Milton Ulladulla Times
A paddle ski has washed up at Narrawallee - it has sparked a search for the owner, and police 'have concerns'

Updated August 6 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:28pm
A paddle ski with no rider has washed up at Narrawallee. South Coast Police are searching for its owner, and said they hold concern for their welfare. Picture by NSW Police Force.
South Coast Police hold concerns for a paddler near Narrawalle, after a lone paddle ski washed up on shore this week.

