South Coast Police hold concerns for a paddler near Narrawalle, after a lone paddle ski washed up on shore this week.
About 5.30pm Thursday (August 3), a paddle ski washed up on Buckleys Beach, roughly 200 meters north of Narrawallee Inlet.
A search of the area failed to locate an owner.
READ MORE:
Police said they have concerns for the welfare of whoever was using the watercraft, and are seeking community assistance to identify its owner.
Anyone with information is urged to call:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.