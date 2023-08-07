Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook VIEW Club's activities

August 8 2023 - 9:30am
Four Mollymook VIEW Club members celebrate their 'Big O' birthdays. Picture supplied
Four Mollymook VIEW Club members celebrate their 'Big O' birthdays. Picture supplied

Mollymook VIEW Club members had a wonderful lunch recently at the Mollymook Golf Club with four members celebrating their 'Big O' birthdays.

