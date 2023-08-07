Mollymook VIEW Club members had a wonderful lunch recently at the Mollymook Golf Club with four members celebrating their 'Big O' birthdays.
The members enjoyed each other's company, friendship and support of the Smith Family charity, Learning for Life.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members.
For more information, please contact President Sue on 0418 400 864.
The next meeting will be on Monday August 14 2023 to mark Mollymook VIEW Club's 42nd birthday - please note the earlier time of 10.30am for 11.00am.
It promises to be a great day.
Please phone Helen by midday Thursday August 10 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
The next social outing for club members will be on Thursday September 21 from 12pm noon at the Pelican Rocks Restaurant at Greenwell Point, Nowra.
Could intending attendees please let Judi know at the next meeting that they will be present.
VIEW is a national women's volunteer organisation supporting the education charity, The Smith Family, which helps disadvantaged Australian children.
