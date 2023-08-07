Hearing about people being cold and homeless is one thing - experiencing it is another.
Most of us have a warm bed to sleep in at night but many other people do not.
Safe Waters Community Care [SWCC], for homeless people in the Ulladulla area, is where they turn to for support.
SWCC, to raise awareness about homelessness is holding a 'sleep rough night' this Saturday - August 12.
People are urged to attend and sleep rough for a night to see just what it's like - it promises to be an eye-opening experience.
See details below on how to get involved.
Damian McGill, from the Milton Ulladulla Times will be taking part in the event and he recently went down to the Safe Waters shelter on the Princes Highway to meet a few of the guests.
He met four great people and walked away thinking - "it's so wonderful that Ulladulla has Safe Waters to help these quality people".
The first person we introduce you to is the very grateful Freya.
We also meet Charlie, Vidyut, and Marty.
Freya, just days into her stay at the shelter, says her appreciation for the Safe Waters team is immense.
She is grateful for being able to shower and sleep in a "comfy bed".
"The company has been good and the vibe here at the shelter is also good," she said.
"Without this shelter, I would be in a very uncomfortable position.
"Most likely I would be on the street or at a camping ground somewhere," she said about where she would be without the Safe Waters shelter.
She has been homeless for around a year now.
"Roughing it is the hardest thing about being homeless - having to sleep in the cold and not having much money for food is also hard," she said.
Freya hates having to ask others for help.
"It's embarrassing - definitely," she said about needing help.
She said the upcoming Saturday, August 12 "Sleep Rough" initiative is a great idea.
"More awareness about homelessness would be good," she said.
"I hope to find a secure rental in the future and just live a happy and normal life.
"Hopefully it's all up from here."
"So if I sleep rough Charlie - how much will you sponsor me for," Damian McGill from the Milton Ulladulla Times asks Charlie who is staying in the shelter.
"I will give you $10 - and I wish I could give more," Charlie said.
Meeting people who are happy to help others is pretty much the theme of Saturday, August 12's "Sleep Rough" and no Damian won't be taking Charlie's money.
Charlie is no stranger to the Safe Waters shelter and is currently a few weeks into his second stay.
"It is really good here mate - they came and rescued me," he said.
He was staying at the back of the old IGA supermarket when Safe Waters' support worker Tanya turned up and said "I have come to get you - I will be back in an hour so get ready".
His place at the back of IGA was open and the lights were on all the time - so it was far from ideal.
"It was bitterly cold and when you are freezing you can't sleep," he said.
For the few weeks, he has been sleeping well and staying warm.
Charlie has some health issues and the 75-year-old wants to get his health in order.
He used to feel embarrassed about being homeless but not now as he is one of many people facing homelessness.
"The number of homeless people is growing and that is very concerning when you see people sleeping on park benches and the like," he said
Charlie said the Safe Waters team had gone out of their way to help him.
He wants the Safe Waters team to get all the accolades they deserve.
Charlie also hopes there is a strong turnout for the Saturday, August 12 event
Vidyut is another guest and he shares the views his friends mentioned when it comes to what the shelter provides.
"This is a good place - I feel safe here," Vidyut said.
Vidyut, with support from Safe Waters is also looking forward to getting a more permanent housing arrangement
He has been getting lots of help and making friends at the shelter.
Marty cannot speak more highly of the people who run the shelter.
"We have wonderful volunteers and this town is a great community," Marty said.
"These volunteers could be at home with their own families, but they are here with us - so we are blessed to have their support."
Marty is also two weeks into his second stint at the shelter.
He said a lack of affordable housing saw him coming to the Safe Waters shelter.
"I have landed on my feet by being able to stay here," Marty said.
He was sitting outside the Ulladulla Community Resource Centre one day and was about to go in to ask them about accommodation. Marty then heard a familiar voice.
"Marty is that you," the person asked.
It was Safe Waters founder Sarah Date.
"I told her I was looking for accommodation - and she said 'come on get in the car'. I didn't even get in the resource centre's building," Marty said.
He also thinks the August 12 rough night is a great idea.
On the night people can sleep in their cars.
"I have slept in my car quite a few times and I have a mate who is living in his car," Marty said.
Marty said while a car provides you with shelter it's still not ideal as you still have to shower, go to the bathroom and cook meals.
"It's still not a house or a unit," he said about living in a car.
"If I was not here in the shelter I would be like a lot of other poor buggers and sleeping in a car."
He said he was lucky to have a car to sleep in as many people don't even have cars.
Marty feels bad for the people out in the cold who don't have a car or housing to access.
Safe Waters founder Sarah Date loves what she sees and hears from the guests.
"One of the most amazing things is that when people come here they all look after each other," she said.
Sarah said the August 12 event was about raising awareness.
"I told the guests about the sleep rough night. I told them they would be in the house and we will be sleeping rough to raise awareness about the homeless problem here in Ulladulla," she said.
"There are a lot of people in Ulladulla who don't think we have a homeless problem because it is very hidden
"In Nowra you might see people sleeping rough but in Ulladulla you don't notice it [homeless] a lot because everyone is in their cars, in the bush or they are couch-surfing.
"There are heaps of people living in their cars."
Sarah said the response for the sleep rough event has been positive.
She thinks more than 20 people will take part.
Local businesses are supporting the event by getting teams together.
"Everybody has been really supportive - we just want to raise awareness," she said
More volunteers signing up to support the shelter might be something that flows from the August 12 event.
"Getting more volunteers would be amazing and at the sleep rough night they can come and see what we are doing," Sarah said.
Sarah said she would like to thank MUM Real Estate - Milton Ulladulla Mollymook who have sponsored her and suggested others could also get sponsorship.
If people can't attend they can sponsor others or even just make a donation, Sarah explained.
In recognition of homelessness week 2023, and homelessness in the Ulladulla community, Safe Waters Community Care [SWCC] is planning a rough sleeping event.
The event will be held from Saturday, August 12 from 5pm until 8am Sunday, August 13 at the group's highway shelter in Ulladulla and people are urged to take part - see details below.
Alarmingly, there are over 116,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night, according to SWCC, in Australia.
"From couch surfing to living in an emergency shelter, homelessness can look different for everyone," a SWCC spokesperson said.
"In Australia, domestic and family violence remains a leading cause of homelessness."
SWCC alone has recorded over 360 applications for people who are homeless and sleeping rough in the local area since its establishment in 2019.
"Those are just the people that we know about, many people never reach out for assistance," the spokesperson said.
Homelessness Week [August 7-13] raises awareness of homelessness in Australia and the importance of social housing as a long term solution.
Suggestions for supporting the SWCC rough sleeping initiative are:
Sleep rough for a night:
Sleep rough for the night at our highway shelter in Ulladulla on the grass next to the shelter. Bring a swag, a sleeping bag or sleep in your car (in the allocated car park).
Sponsor a rough sleeper:
If you are unable to sleep rough, you can always sponsor a friend, community member or SWCC volunteer, staff, or board member to sleep rough for a night.
There will be a food van available to provide a warm meal on Saturday evening and coffee on Sunday morning.
Call SWCC intake on 0457 740 951 or email reception@safewaterscc.org to find out more.
