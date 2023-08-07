"The familiar aromas of plums, black cherry and graphite are immediate in this Hilltops merlot, which, like a familiar childhood friend, is welcome no matter how long it's been between drinks. Cinnamon quill, star anise and black gravel come through with a plushness of acid and skinsy tannin grip. This is a wine for drinking with great chatter and plenty of smiles.' 95 points," judge Shanteh Wale said about the Merlot