Cupitt's Estate features in 2024 Halliday Wine Companion

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 8 2023 - 11:24am, first published 9:00am
Wally Cupitt, Head Winemaker at Cupitt's Estate. Picture supplied
Wally Cupitt, Head Winemaker at Cupitt's Estate. Picture supplied

Cupitt's Estate is delighted about its remarkable achievements which will feature in the esteemed 2024 Halliday Wine Companion.

