Cupitt's Estate is delighted about its remarkable achievements which will feature in the esteemed 2024 Halliday Wine Companion.
Cupitt's Estate has been awarded the esteemed five black star rating-an accolade that underscores its position as an exceptional winery consistently crafting wines of the utmost quality.
"With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Cupitt's Estate continues to set the bar high in the realm of winemaking," a spokesperson for estate said
The 2024 Halliday Wine Companion has ushered in a wave of exceptional recognition for Cupitt's Estate.
A total of 13 of its wines have clinched prestigious medals and commendable ratings in the guide.
The 2024 Halliday Wine Companion reviewed Cupitt's Estate with impressive scores, including two coveted Gold medals for their outstanding 2021 Merlot and 2021 Fiano.
2021 Merlot, Hilltops
"The familiar aromas of plums, black cherry and graphite are immediate in this Hilltops merlot, which, like a familiar childhood friend, is welcome no matter how long it's been between drinks. Cinnamon quill, star anise and black gravel come through with a plushness of acid and skinsy tannin grip. This is a wine for drinking with great chatter and plenty of smiles.' 95 points," judge Shanteh Wale said about the Merlot
2021 Fiano, Hilltops
"Whole-bunch pressed, fermentation on full solids in French and Hungarian puncheons (10% new); 10 months on lees. Pushed to the limit of extraction here with golden baked pears, Manuka honey and apple strudel. Hay bales, candle wax and enoki mushrooms. There is a web of delicately strung connecting parts woven into a distinct wine that speaks of texture and nutty nuances. A modern style in today's Australian fiano realms. Bold.' 95 points ," judge Shanteh Wale said about the Fiano.
Furthermore, Cupitt's Estate shines with a remarkable collection of 11 silver medals for an array of wines that consistently scored between 90 to 94 points.
Wally Cupitt, Head Winemaker at Cupitt's Estate was pleased with the results.
"We are extremely happy with the five stars. For us, it's a validation of the hard work and effort the winery team has put on and also reflects the high-quality fruit our growers are producing even in the challenging years we've recently had," he said.
"We are immensely proud to be a part of the vibrant wine community in the Shoalhaven region.
"We hope more people come and visit us to experience our wines, the Cellar Door is open daily from 11am and we are running behind-the-scenes tours three days a week. "
As the Halliday Wine Companion continues to be a benchmark for wine excellence in Australia, Cupitt's Estate stands out as a shining example of exceptional quality in the Shoalhaven region.
About Halliday Wine Companion
The 2024 Halliday Wine Companion stands as a definitive guide to Australia's finest wines and wineries. Renowned for its rigorous assessment and insightful commentary, the Halliday Wine Companion is a benchmark in the wine industry, celebrating excellence and setting standards for wine quality. Its ratings and accolades testify to the pursuit of excellence that drives Australia's winemaking community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.