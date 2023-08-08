THE Budawang School community, during the last week of Term 2, held its NAIDOC Week celebration.
The students and parents that attended, explored aspects of First Nations Culture using all their senses.
The Milton Public School didgeridoo and dance groups delighted everyone's eyes and ears with an excellent performance.
This was followed by students participating in a range of First Nations activity stations.
The school, this year, decided to choose activities to allow students to use all their senses.
They painted an outdoor mural with their handprints, delighted in the smells of lemon myrtle while making a fragrant gift to take home and played a variety of aboriginal games.
Using all their senses wouldn't be complete without the sense of taste.
Students experienced the process of making Johnny cakes by mixing and forming the dough which students thoroughly enjoyed.
They then ate pre-cooked Johnny cakes with honey.
This was by far the most popular activity of the day.
The mural will remain in place as a reminder of the importance of First Nations People and Culture and the great day everyone had.
