Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook's Kelsey Bennett gets a start in the AIG Women's British Open

By David Tease
Updated August 8 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mollymook's Kelsey Bennett gets a start in the AIG Women's British Open. Picture supplied
Mollymook's Kelsey Bennett gets a start in the AIG Women's British Open. Picture supplied

Kelsey Bennett has secured her maiden Major Championship start, making it through final qualifying for this week's AIG Women's British Open after surviving a 13-for-five sudden-death playoff at Hankley Common overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.