ULLADULLA will host a rally, organised by Bob Brown Foundation, calling for a nationwide end to native forest logging.
The Ulladulla rally, which is part of a nationwide initiative, will be held this Saturday [August 12] from 11am to 1pm on the Ulladulla Civic Centre's lawn.
Bob Brown Foundation's Native Forest Rally Organiser- South Coast, Takesa Frank, said they hope governments and politicians that represent local communities will put an end to native forest logging nationwide.
"When we save native forests, we save essential ecosystems in this time of climate and extinction crises. We are living in the beginning of a mass extinction and our climate is breaking down," she said.
"A solution is right in front of us, trees are a natural climate solution, if they are not cut down.
"Right now, when we need forests the most, but we are destroying them at a rate more than ever. We need to protect and restore native forests."
Rallies will also be held this month in Coffs Harbour, Bega, Hobart, , Melbourne, Albury/ Wodonga, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra, Lismore, Sydney, Armidale and Brisbane.
"There's been an incredible upswing in community action for forests recently - everything from citizen scientists, to communities lobbying politicians, to those taking direct action to stop the logging," Takesa said
"We have such precious forests that were burnt in the bushfires that are now being logged by our state government.
"This rally will aim to bring together all the different people and groups across the South Coast who want to protect native forests. With precious habitat being logged right now on the South Coast, there's never been a more critical time."
Milton Ulladulla's Knitting Nannas group will commence the rally by singing some songs, while well known environmental campaigner Wombat is the master of ceremonies.
Wombat became a household name in 2017 when he appeared with his mate Mark "Sticks" Croker on the 13th series of Channel Nine's The Block.
The guest speakers are:
Virginia Young
Virginia Young has been involved in successful environmental campaigns across Australia since the late 1980s. Virginia has also played a leading role as the National Forest Campaign Coordinator in the difficult arena of trying to protect Australia's native forests. She has played a major role in every significant conservation gain on protecting Australia's native forests since 1995 - from Western Australia to Tasmania.
Cate Faehrmann
Cate Faehrmann is a member of the NSW Legislative Council and is passionate about protecting the environment - especially the native forests that are home to many endangered species. Before becoming a politician, she was active in many environmental and social justice organisations, including as Chair of Sea Shepherd Australia, Executive Director of the Nature Conservation Council of NSW, founding director of GetUp! and on the board of the Environmental Defenders Office NSW.
Luca Bastock
Luca Bastock is a young local environmental warrior. She has been instrumental to the Manyana Matters campaign against Zombie DAs and is passionate about seeing an end to public native logging and all destruction to our environment.
Meanwhile, from 12pm to 1pm Roddy Reason will be performing, and local environment groups will have tables set up to share information.
The organisations attending include Treading Lightly Manyana Matters, Knitting Nannas, Brooman State Forest Conservation Group, WIRES and Bob Brown Foundation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.