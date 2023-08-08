Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council seeks tenders for Ulladulla Harbour project

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Shoalhaven City Council seeks tenders for Ulladulla Harbour project. Picture file
Shoalhaven City Council seeks tenders for Ulladulla Harbour project. Picture file

Shoalhaven City Council is hopeful a contract will be awarded for the Ulladulla Harbour Berthing Facility project in the coming months, following negotiations with suitable tenderers.

