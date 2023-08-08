Shoalhaven City Council is hopeful a contract will be awarded for the Ulladulla Harbour Berthing Facility project in the coming months, following negotiations with suitable tenderers.
Work on the long-awaited project started in July 2022 but came to an unexpected stop.
"The contractor that was engaged in the Ulladulla Harbour dredge and pontoon works vacated the site on Tuesday, July 12 [2022]," a council spokesperson said at the time.
Efforts are now underway to get the project underway again, but the price needs to be within council's budget.
"Following the second tender process in March, council declined to accept any tenders for construction as the submissions were much higher than the available budget," a council spokesperson said yesterday [Monday August 7].
"Last week council resolved to enter negotiations with suitable tenderers to explore opportunities to reduce the cost of the project to be within the available budget."
Construction dates won't be known until a contractor is brought on board.
