Ulladulla High School's Schools Shout Out competition win

Updated August 9 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:37pm
Ulladulla High's Aboriginal dance group, Bunaan Yandabal, provides students with a safe space to connect with culture. Picture supplied
Five public schools have been announced as winners in the Schools Shout Out competition for Education Week 2023.

