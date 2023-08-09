Five public schools have been announced as winners in the Schools Shout Out competition for Education Week 2023.
Ulladulla High was one of the winners.
The five winning schools will have their stories professionally produced to be shared with the public education community.
Ulladulla High School highlighted its Aboriginal dance group, Bunaan Yandaba, which provides students with a safe space to connect with culture.
Students who join Bunaan Yandabal in Year 7 are often still performing with the group in their senior school years.
The school has developed strong partnerships with its Aboriginal community as friends, mentors and cultural advisers.
Meanwhile, the entrepreneurial students at George Bass School have created business opportunities - from making jam to packing fruit boxes - that encourage independence, community engagement and life skills.
The film pitch by the George Bass School students was today named a winner in the Schools Shout Out competition, along with entries from Coledale Public School, Georges River College Oatley Senior Campus, Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School and Ulladulla High School.
Coledale Public School highlighted sustainability initiatives in its film pitch, with an organic garden providing food for healthy meals from the kitchen and a Connecting Threads project to recycle fabric.
The school's garden is pesticide-free to protect wildlife and nets are used to keep out rabbits.
Students have recycled sheets and used clothing by weaving them into bike wheels and hoola hoops to create a reading nook.
Georges River College Oatley Senior Campus has student wellbeing weeks each term led by the Student Representative Council and an events committee of 60 students.
The multicultural week is particularly popular and celebrates the rich diversity of cultures of students and staff.
Year 10 students at Nepean Creative and Performing Arts School gain real-life work experience in the 'Skill Me Up' program.
The program allows students to explore future pathways, develop work skills and prepare for the workforce.
