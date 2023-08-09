NSW Fire and Rescue teams are still monitoring the scene of a one-vehicle accident and potential gas leak from this morning in Wason Street, Ulladulla.
The vehicle knocked over a large LPG cylinder this morning, and there were fears of a gas leak.
"The atmosphere is being monitored by crews and the cylinder has been secured," NSW Fire and Rescue said.
A number of people from a nearby motel were evacuated as a precaution.
NSW Fire and Rescue crews remain in Wason Street to make sure the area is safe.
A male passenger in the car was reported to have been taken to St Georges Hospital after he suffered head injuries.
