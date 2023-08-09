Milton Ulladulla Times
NSW Fire and Rescue monitor Wason Street Ulladulla accident

Updated August 9 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:22pm
Fire and Rescue NSW truck. Picture File
Fire and Rescue NSW truck. Picture File

NSW Fire and Rescue teams are still monitoring the scene of a one-vehicle accident and potential gas leak from this morning in Wason Street, Ulladulla.

