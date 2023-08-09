Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Speed limit changes on Princes Highway at Milton and Lake Tabourie

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highway speed limit changes due to concerns raised by two communities
Highway speed limit changes due to concerns raised by two communities

Transport for NSW has responded to concerns raised by the two communities regarding speed limits on the Princess Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.