Highway speed limit changes due to concerns raised by two communities

Transport for NSW has responded to concerns raised by the two communities regarding speed limits on the Princess Highway.
Motorists will soon experience safer journeys on the Princes Highway at Milton and Lake Tabourie, with the speed limit set to be reduced later this month.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said, from Sunday, August 20, the speed limit will drop from 60 km/h to 50 km/h on the Princes Highway in Milton, from 100 metres west of Myrtle Street for 440 metres north.
The speed limit will also drop from 80 km/h to 70 km/h on the Princes Highway at Lake Tabourie, from 430 metres south of River Road to 2.4 kilometres north.
"The review of these speed zones was initiated in response to a request from Shoalhaven City Council and the local Residents and Ratepayers Association to accommodate an increase in residential development," the spokesperson said.
"Due to the number of driveway accesses, the Princes Highway speed zone will be reduced in both locations to provide for safer turning movements."
Statistics show that speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limit and follow the road rules.
"In NSW, speeding contributes to 41 per cent of road fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries from road crashes each year," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury.
"Going just 5 km/h over the speed limit in a 60 km/h zone, on average, doubles your crash risk."
Message boards will be onsite at the Princes Highway at Milton and Lake Tabourie two weeks before and one week following the speed zone reductions, to notify motorists of the changed speed limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.