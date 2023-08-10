THE Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' open women's tackle team know their rugby league journey is far from over.
The team, on the weekend, celebrated being the inaugural Southern Corridor Open Women's minor premiership winner and now they are turning their attention to winning the grand final.
A 56-6 win over Warilla on the weekend got them the minor premiership and captain Hannah England is proud of the team's efforts.
She started the season without too many hopes or aspirations.
"When Group 7 sent a post asking for expressions of interest into entering a women's competition, I jumped on it straight away and knew this would be a great opportunity for our community," she said.
"I always knew we had a lot of local unseen talent. I knew that there were women that would be great players but didn't have that opportunity to play locally."
The Bulldogs captain wanted to help create something special.
"I wanted to create an environment where women could try it [tackle rugby league] out and have fun in a safe, relaxed environment," she said.
"I didn't really have any other hopes or inspirations, I just wanted to have fun. Once we started playing our first game was when it really dawned on me that we had something special going on."
As a local junior, she is proud to lead the team.
"Honestly I'm just proud to be a part of this team. My vice-captain Chey Hatch has also been a leader for our team and we have bounced off each other all season, it's been so great having her," Hannah said.
"I played most of my juniors with the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs and was the first female club captain for the juniors and so now to be the first captain of the first open women's team is a real full circle moment for me."
Captain Hannah said it has been a pleasure to be around the playing group and work with coach Simon Harris.
"So many things have pleased me about our team, but mostly I love that we just always show up for each other," she said.
"I love seeing the girls that haven't played tackle before thrive, we have a couple that have only played tag so to see them enjoying the contact and getting better every week is really pleasing.
"We aren't the biggest, strongest or fastest team but we never give up."
The Bulldogs now have this weekend off and by Sunday afternoon will know who their next opponent will be.
"I'm not sure how I feel about having a week off, we didn't have any byes this season - just a forfeit," Hannah said.
"So I think a week off may be beneficial to get our bodies well rested. I'm hopeful that it doesn't come back to bite us."
Hannah said physically her body was holding up well and is looking forward to preparing to reach the grand final.
