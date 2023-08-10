Two activists climbed 20 metres above the ground to occupy a tree-sit today [Thursday August 20] as part of a campaign aimed at ending logging in native forests.
The above ground protesters and on ground protesters halted logging operations at both Currowan State Forest and Shallow Crossing State Forest today.
These actions are part of the Bob Brown Foundation's Three Days of Action for Native Forests, a nationwide mobilisation calling on the Federal Government to end logging in native forests.
This is the second time in six months that logging operations have been halted by protests in Shallow Crossing.
These daybreak actions were supported by over 12 South Coast residents at both sites.
Groups including the South East Forest Rescue, Forest Defence NSW, Friends of the Forest Mogo and Brooman Forest Conservation Group were involved.
Activist Takesa Frank said said today's action was taken to raise the stakes as the major parties are ignoring the call from the bush to end native forest logging.
"My family fought the fires to protect our home and the neighbouring Shallow Crossing State Forest and my family knows this forest," Takesa said.
"We hear the powerful owl calling at night. We see endangered gang - gangs raising their young, in the hollows of big old trees."
Luca Bastock, a year eleven student at Ulladulla High School, attended the protest out of her concern for the loss of biodiversity and to draw attention to the severity and extent of native forest logging on the South Coast.
"I grew up in Manyana, surrounded by the beauty of the natural environment and it blows my mind that local people don't realise how severe the logging is here. Native forest logging in New South Wales needs to end," Luca said
"I want to be able to grow old and know that I did everything I could to contribute to ending this destructive and wasteful industry. Our planet needs us, and it needs us now."
Both Luca and Takesa will be at Ulladulla this Saturday Rally for Native Forests at 11am on the grass outside the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
This rally is occurring simultaneously alongside ten other rallies around the country that day.
The Ulladulla rally will include speakers MLC Cate Faehrmann, Virginia Young from Wilderness Australia and Luca who will represent Manyana Matters.
