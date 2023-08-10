Milton Ulladulla Times
Logging protest Currowan State Forest and Shallow Crossing State Forest

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Two activists climbed 20 metres above the ground to occupy a tree-sit today [Thursday August 20] as part of a campaign aimed at ending logging in native forests.

