A competitive field of 55 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a Canadian Foursomes this week.
Honours for the day, went to the winning duo of Alan [Butch] May and Ron Hoffman with a score of 24.25, while George Dennis and John Evans came in second place with a score of 27.625.
Closely following in third place were Ray Werner and Roger Halls, who scored 27.75.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Neil Best on the second, Ron Sweaney on the sixth, and Alan [Butch] May on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores up to 29.8 net.
The wildcard of two balls was not won, so will jackpot to fourballs next week [August 16] when golfers will play a single stableford.
