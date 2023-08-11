Milton Ulladulla Times
Legacy Week in the Milton and Ulladulla area

Updated August 11 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:21am
Legacy Week in the Milton and Ulladulla area. Picture supplied
Legacy Week in the Milton and Ulladulla area. Picture supplied

People in the Milton and Ulladulla area are asked to buy a badge this Legacy week and support local families of veterans.

