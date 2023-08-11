PRESENTATIONS, at a recent meeting, on the Milton Ulladulla Bypass and proposed highway traffic lights created much debate and interest.
The bypass and the traffic lights proposed for the Princes Highway and South Street intersection in Ulladulla were among the items tabled at Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum's recent meeting.
People are frustrated that the bypass is taking so long is the general feeling that came from the meeting in regards to this long-awaited piece of infrastructure.
Julian Watson, Program Director Princes Highway, South Region, Community and Place, Transport for NSW was on hand to talk about the bypass and give a presentation.
He said that overall the project timeline is on track for a typical major highway project of this scale.
Many questions directed to Mr Watson from the floor indicated frustration with how long the bypass project has taken to implement, and the general mood of comments indicated that people want the bypass work to commence as soon as it can.
The general mood of the questions and discussion from the meeting floor queried the necessity and priority of the proposed highway and South Street traffic lights.
Alternatives such as making South Street a left turn only, and creating more safety islands for pedestrians were proposed.
State Member for the South Coast, Liza Butler, was at the meeting and asked for a show of hands to indicate how many people questioned the need for the proposed lights.
A clear majority of those present indicated that they don't think they are needed.
The next forum meeting is from 7pm on Tuesday August 15 in the Ulladulla Civic Centre's lower meeting room.
Skipper Jan Borgelt and Senior Crew Member Keith Greenwood from Marine Rescue Ulladulla will talk to the forum about Marine Rescue's volunteer operations and current activities.
Forum committee member Philip Smith-Hill will present information and lead discussion on issues arising from feral cats and roaming domestic cats.
Other items are also on the agenda.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.