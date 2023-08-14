The staff from the Milton Family Medical Practice has a massive community celebration and open day planned to mark the opening of their new general practice building.
The event, at 145 Princes Highway, Milton, will take on Saturday, August 19 from 2:30 pm to 4.30pm
The event offers an opportunity for people to explore the practice's purpose-built facilities, new services on offer and experience the vibrant artworks of local contemporary Indigenous artist, Melissa Henry.
The open day promises to be a "memorable occasion: and the highlights include:
The practice looks forward to welcoming everyone and showcasing the unique features of their facility.. For further information or inquiries, please contact the practice on 4454 4555.
