Milton Family Medical Practice's community celebration and open day

Updated August 14 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 10:54am
Milton Family Medical Practice's community celebration and open day
Milton Family Medical Practice's community celebration and open day

The staff from the Milton Family Medical Practice has a massive community celebration and open day planned to mark the opening of their new general practice building.

