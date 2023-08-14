THE cold "sleep" a group of residents experienced on Saturday night cannot fully compare to actually being homeless.
However, for that brief time, as they tried to get comfortable, on Saturday night near Ulladulla's homeless shelter, they were definitely taken out of their comfort zone.
Safe Waters, at its shelter on the Princes Highway, organised a sleep rough event to raise awareness and get people thinking/talking about homelessness in the Ulladulla area.
Read More:
Some people slept in their cars, others in tents minus mattresses, a few had swags and one person took the under-the-stars approach with limited coverage.
Many got up early Sunday morning looking a little worse than normal due to the experience.
Safe Waters' founder Sarah Date led by example and also "slept rough" on the night.
She knows their experience is nothing truly like being homeless.
"We acknowledge that fire pits, warm food, a toilet, and good company are not a true reflection of sleeping rough," she said.
"These things we tend to take for granted. However, we recognise the homelessness issue in our local area and agree as a community we can come together to look out for and support one another."
The group definitely has a greater appreciation for how brave and resilient homeless people are.
"After one night sleeping out under the stars, we are tired, we are cold, we need a shower and something to eat," Sarah said
"Now, imagine doing this night after night for months on end and alone. Imagine the impact on your physical and mental health."
People who are staying in the shelter talked to the "rough sleepers" as did two people who are now in a transitional home.
A group of people from Ulladulla Bunnings supported the event - they are glad they did.
Louise Hayes said she took part to help raise awareness about homelessness in the Ulladulla area.
Louise said she and her Bunnings' workmates also got to find out a bit more about the work Safe Waters does.
The experience got Louise thinking about what it would be like for someone sleeping rough.
"I did not get scared but I did think, as we were out in the open, that I was a bit vulnerable here," she said.
Vikki Sansom, another member of the Bunnings' team, agreed with what "Lou" said about taking part in the event, particularly about raising awareness.
Vikki now wants to join the Safe Waters' team.
"I have thought about coming and volunteering and I think this was my step into doing something like that," she said.
She has spoken to Sarah about volunteering.
Safe Waters always needs more volunteers and they can be contacted via Facebook - here.
The group would like to thank Where's Wally's Paella for feeding them and also a thank-you to Woolworths, Bakers Delight and others for donations of food.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.