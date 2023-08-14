Jamberoo player-coach Jono Dallas may yet get another opportunity to play at his beloved Kevin Walsh Oval in the Group Seven rugby league finals series after the Superoos downed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 18-4 on Saturday.
Victory elevated Jamberoo into fifth spot ahead of a crucial last-round match-up against derby rivals Gerringong Lions at Michael Cronin Oval next Saturday.
A victory over the Lions will guarantee Superoos finish in the top five and will allow retiring skipper Dallas to play one more game in front of his Jamberoo fans at Kevin Walsh Oval.
This was not lost on Dallas, who was just happy his team was still in the running to play finals football.
"We've got a big game next week but we've beaten them before, so if we can show up and get a couple of players back on the paddock, we'll be OK," he said.
Jamberoo won that round-nine fixture against Gerringong 18-16 but the Lions' form since then has been very good, the Scott Stewart-coached outfit securing a top-three finish regardless if they beat Jamberoo or not next Saturday.
Dallas, though, feels if Jamberoo can sneak into the top five rivals will be worried about facing them.
"I think other teams probably wouldn't be that keen to play us," he said.
"I just think if we can get a few bodies on the field we'll give it a good run but we still got to get there, so we'll have to wait and see."
I think other teams probably wouldn't be that keen to play us- Jamberoo captain-coach Jono Dallas
The Superoos kept their finals' dream alive with a solid showing against a dogged Milton-Ulladulla.
The home side Jamberoo only led 6-0 at halftime but led from start to finish and never really looked like losing, much to the pleasure of Dallas. "It was a very typical semi final style game of footy where both teams knew how important every little possession was and it was played that way."
Meantime, in other round 17 fixtures on Sunday, Shellharbour Sharks cruised to their 11th win on the trot, downing Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles 64-10 at Centenary Field.
The victory has set up a potential minor-premiership deciding last-round clash against the Stingrays of Shellharbour, who hammered Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 38-6 at Flinders Field.
Gerringong Lions and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets also prevailed on Sunday, downing Warilla Lake South Gorillas 38-10 and Kiama Knights 42-6 respectively.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.