Education Week, at Milton Public School, was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the students' talent and their dedication to learning.
Grandparents and families were treated to an epic night of dancing at the K-2 Frolic when the staff and students dressed as Disney characters celebrating '100 years of Disney'.
On Grandparents Day choirs, rock band, dance troupe and K/1A Verse speaking team performed to hundreds of visitors and shared coffee, cake and lunch presented by the school's amazing Parents and Citizens team.
A big thank you to our families for purchasing some beautiful books for our school library at the book fair.
To cap it off, our students transformed into Ninja Warriors to attack a series of obstacles to improve their agility, balance, precision, core strength and fitness.
