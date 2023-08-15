THE high-flying Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' open women's tackle team, on the eve of the finals series, will not let their success go to their heads.
The strong rugby league team recently won the minor premiership and now have their sights set on getting into and winning the grand final.
However, they have to beat the tough Stingrays of Shellharbour first this Sunday [August 20] at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval in the qualifying final from 12.30pm.
Coach Simon Harris said the week off did his players the world of good.
"We had a much more relaxed approach to the last few weeks' training sessions. Leading into the weekend off from competition we had a focus on rest and recovery," he said.
"It was more of a bonding week together."
Training this week will be a whole new ball game.
"This week things at training will ramp back up. We will continue to dial in our attack and defensive structure and build on what we already know," the coach said.
He said the Stingrays needed to be treated with much respect.
"Despite coming in first place on the ladder we still consider every team a threat to our championship hopes and can't overlook the experienced Shellharbour Stingrays who have played many finals series before," he said.
"They [Shellharbour] like to spread the ball in attack and defend aggressively - so all of our 13 players on field will need to be at their best."
Coach Harris said his team had the right structure in place needed to win on Sunday.
"Our team is made up of many different experienced level of players and I'm certain the veterans of the team will guide the younger players through the match just fine," he said.
His advice to his players is simple.
"Before this weekend's game, I will give the players one more piece of advice - play together the way we have all season long, which cemented Milton-Ulladulla at the top of the inaugural Open Women's Tackle ladder," he said.
It will be a big day of footy action at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval and Sunday's draw is :
First Grade:
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Warilla Lake South Gorillas 3.15pm
Second Grade:
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 1.45pm
Open women's tackle qualifying final
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Shellharbour Stingrays 12.30pm
Under 18's:
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 11am
LLT1:
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 10am
LLT2:
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 9am
