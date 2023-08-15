Just how many books have been sold in the Lions Club of Ulladulla Lions Preloved Bookshop?
Do you want to take a guess and win some great prizes in the process? Well, we have good news for you.
The bookshop is celebrating its 10th anniversary in September and the volunteers have a few fun events planned to mark the occasion.
A competition where people need to guess how many books have been sold in the past 10 years is one of the events.
"Entering the competition is free to the public and anyone can come in and have a guess on how books we have sold in 10 years," volunteer Margaret Reeves said.
Mrs Reeves, as the bookshop's treasurer, says she is up to date with the sales and knows how many books have been sold.
Lots of prizes have been donated - so come into the Bellbrook Arcade, Ulladulla bookshop Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 12pm to have a guess and buy a book at the same time.
Just ask one of the volunteers about the guessing competition.
It's a one winner take all competition.
A celebration, and announcement of the winner, will be held in the bookshop from Friday, September 1 to Saturday, September 2.
"I am looking forward to the celebrations and I can't believe we have been open for 10 years," she said.
Meanwhile, getting to support the community and being able to help raise funds for an important facility is what keeps four long-serving volunteers going.
Mrs Reeves, Jayne Langdon, Allan Graham and Jim Oliver are four original Lions Club of Ulladulla Lions Preloved Bookshop volunteers.
They were there when the bookshop first opened and are now looking forward to marking its 10 anniversary.
Mr Graham used to do more physically demanding jobs with the Lions Club which he can't do anymore.
He still wanted to contribute to the community.
"This is beaut and it's good fun," he said about volunteering in the bookshop.
Mr Graham said go and visit Jindalara House and you will see the vital facility the bookshop supports.
The 83-year-old is keen to keep volunteering role.
Mrs Langdon, remembers how the volunteers got busy setting up the bookshop and how at first people thought they were going to open a video shop.
"I do enjoy my time here and seeing all our regular customers who come in especially to see us," Mrs Langdon said.
Mrs Langdon enjoys seeing and talking to people from her volunteer role.
"We could always do with a few extras," she said about getting more volunteers.
"Something always happens to make you laugh."
Mr Oliver is proud to be counted as one of the original volunteers.
"I enjoy meeting people from all walks of life," he said about why he likes being a bookshop volunteer.
Mr Oliver also likes supporting Jindalara House.
"That is what a lot of people don't understand and they don't realise the money we raise stays in this town," he said about supporting Jindalara House.
Mr Oliver said more people should come and volunteer at the bookshop - especially if they lived by themselves.
"It's a good place to meet people and I come in two days a week," he said.
Mrs Reeves said volunteering at the bookshop is perfect for her because she is a people person.
"I enjoy it [volunteering] very much and we get some really interesting books in as well," Mrs Reeves said.
Mrs Reeves is an avid reader, while fellow volunteer Mr Oliver is not.
They all have been long-serving "regular" Lions Club members for many years.
