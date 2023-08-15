Golf NSW's successful school program 'Lunch Time Launch It' will be making its way to the Shoalhaven for the first time.
Scores of students at Milton Public School will take the challenge this week and see how far they can hit the ball.
Lunch Time Launch It is an interactive activity designed to introduce young minds to the world of golf, not just as a sport, but as a holistic learning experience that cultivates discipline, focus, and a lifelong appreciation for physical fitness.
The program aims to ignite interest among school students who might not otherwise consider golf a viable option.
By breaking down barriers and misconceptions, this program serves as a gateway to a sport that offers both physical activity and mental stimulation.
Through Lunch Time Launch It, students can develop concentration, time management, and perseverance - qualities that are transferable to academics, extracurriculars, and future careers.
"The camaraderie fostered during the program also encourages teamwork and sportsmanship, nurturing character traits that will serve students well throughout their lives," a Golf NSW spokesperson said.
"Exposure to golf during school years creates a foundation for continued involvement in later life, contributing to a healthier and more active lifestyle.
"Moreover, the program paves the way for discovering career opportunities in the sports industry, from coaching to course management, potentially transforming a passion into a profession."
Typically, a Lunch Time Launch It program will target the school lunch break so all students can give it a go regardless of age, gender or ability.
Golf NSW has partnered with The Net Return Australian and Flightscope Technologies to deliver the Launch Time Launch It Program to schools across the state.
Importantly, the technology is portable and can be used anywhere, so it doesn't matter if it pours down, it works just as well in the playground, the school hall, or even a classroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.