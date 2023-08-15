Milton Ulladulla Times
Golf NSW's 'Lunch Time Launch It' comes to Milton Public School

Updated August 15 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:30pm
Golf NSW's 'Lunch Time Launch It' comes to Milton Public School. Picture supplied
Golf NSW's successful school program 'Lunch Time Launch It' will be making its way to the Shoalhaven for the first time.

