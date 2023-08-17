Lagom Bakery has walked away with several awards following its recent success at the 2023 Wollongong Baking Show.
The bakery's fruit loaf was crowned 'Champion Loaf of the Show', and was also the winner of the flavoured sourdough category.
The Olive and Herb sourdough also won the top spot in the savoury bread category.
From humble beginnings, the Burrill Lake establishment owned by Jon and Brinley, has experienced significant growth within three years of operation.
Brinley first became interested in traditional methods of food production several years ago, which eventually lead to sourdough.
Jon's sourdough adventure started during the first covid lockdowns, operating out of his home kitchen and selling 30 loaves a week.
The pair initially operated from Tallwood (now Gwylo), before opening in Burrill Lake in December 2020.
Jon and Brinley said they were "immensely proud" of their team and all the hard work they had put in.
"It's a really rewarding compliment to have our loaves recognised in this way," they said.
"We don't take shortcuts and select only the best quality ingredients without compromise.
"Our sourdough is slowly fermented, returning to more traditional ways of production, and, of course, there's a handful of love in every loaf.
"We're community-focused, aiming to offer locals some of the best, most nourishing staples they can get."
Lagom Bakery was also announced as finalist in the 2023 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards and the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.
Jon said he and Brinley were stoked to be a finalist in the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards for the third year in a row, and was determined to take back the winning crown.
"Being a finalist in the inaugural Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards is also incredibly gratifying," he said.
"These recognitions show that our consistent product, hardworking staff and philosophy continue to make a difference in the lives of locals.
"We're excited to keep getting our message and good food out there."
