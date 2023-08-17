Milton Ulladulla Times
Burrill Lakes Lagom Bakery takes out Champion Loaf of the Show award at the 2023 Wollongong Baking Show

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:00pm
The award winning Lagom Bakery fruit load. Picture supplied.
Lagom Bakery has walked away with several awards following its recent success at the 2023 Wollongong Baking Show.

