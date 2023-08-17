MOLLYMOOK Outrigger Club member, Chris Berry, is now an international gold medal winner.
The rower was selected to represent Australia at the IVF World Distance Championships in Samoa and this week his team won gold.
The 59-year-old outrigger was selected in the six-man Golden Master Men's Australian team and this was his debut row in the green and gold.
"An absolutely incredible feeling of pride for my team, family and all the support I have received from everyone in Australia," he said about winning the event.
The Australians were up against a strong group of international rowers and had to work hard to get victory.
Rowers had to take on two/12 kilometre laps of the course and after the first lap the Aussies were in fourth place.
They powered home and finished 500 metres in front of their closest rivals.
The Aussie team also rowed in tough conditions - it was 36 degrees with 90 percent humidity.
Their reward at the end was well worth the effort.
"We stood the dais and they presented our medals then played the Australian national anthem. This was very emotional for the whole team," he said.
The team had a nice meal and a few drinks to celebrate their achievement.
Chris is due home soon and is planning his next event.
"The NSW season starts September so I will rest up and enjoy the moment for a couple of weeks off and back on the canoe," he said.
