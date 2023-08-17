Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Outrigger Club member Chris Berry's IVF World Distance Championships gold medal

By Damian McGill
Updated August 17 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Berry celebrates with his team. Picture supplied
Chris Berry celebrates with his team. Picture supplied

MOLLYMOOK Outrigger Club member, Chris Berry, is now an international gold medal winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.