Ulladulla business owner, Sharna Southan, is in the running to win an Australian Women's Small Business Champion award.
She was selected from thousands of entrants from around Australia.
The awards event is a "prestigious and comprehensive program that celebrates the growing number of Australia's most inspiring and influential women in small businesses".
Sharna, due to her work to establish The Institute of Healing Through Pregnancy Loss, is in line to win the Educational Services section of the award.
Sharna said she appreciated being nominated for such an award.
"I have been recognised and chosen as a finalist in the educational services. Which means that now my pregnancy loss practitioner program is being recognised as an educational service," she said.
"It's not just my business of supporting women through loss - this also means that I have been chosen based on what my program has been able to achieve and change in the years it's been running.
"I hope this program continues to grow and gain more recognition. There isn't another course that offers what I do and how I do it."
Winners will be announced at a gala event on Saturday, September 23 at the newly built Western Sydney Conference Centre, Penrith.
Sharna, in 2021, received silver in the People's Choice Ausmumpreneur awards.
"This was a huge acknowledgment of the work I was doing in the pregnancy loss space," she said about the 2021 award.
She remains passionate about The Institute of Healing Through Pregnancy Loss.
"I am creating what I needed in my pregnancy loss healing and recovery. What was missing for me," she said.
"I am training more people to be the support I wish I had. Providing trained people that offer deeper understanding and compassionate spaces for women to be fully seen and to heal.
"Not only giving them the space to heal but educating the practitioners on specific tools to use to guide and support their women clientele, but giving the students a structure to follow in terms of how we navigate grief and loss after pregnancy, infant or baby loss."
Her end goal is to help people heal.
"I am so passionate because this is going to allow more women to truly heal and hopefully change the stigma and conversations around pregnancy loss," she said.
" I am passionate because what I teach takes a holistic approach to recovery which is necessary in healing from pregnancy loss but is often shut down."
