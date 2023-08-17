Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Sharna Southan nominated for Australian Women's Small Business Champion award

By Damian McGill
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharna Southan is nominated for Australian Women's Small Business Champion award. Picture supplied
Sharna Southan is nominated for Australian Women's Small Business Champion award. Picture supplied

Ulladulla business owner, Sharna Southan, is in the running to win an Australian Women's Small Business Champion award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.