IRT Sarah Claydon Milton's sensory mat donation

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 17 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
Aged care residents at IRT Sarah Claydon Milton recently received a surprise delivery of 18 handmade fiddle mats generously donated by Brenda Evans, a keen crafter from Wollongong.

Local News

