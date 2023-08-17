A field of 56 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a Stableford Event this week [Wednesday August 16].
Bill Stables ruled supreme and was a clear winner with a score of 22 points, while John Evans finished in second place scoring 20 points.
Read More
Third place went to John Payne who scored 19 points on a countback from fourth placed Ross Milne.
Nearest the pins were awarded to David Adams on the second , Bernie Sands on the sixth , and Bill Stables on the ninth .
Balls were given out for scores down to 15 on a count-back.
The wildcard of four balls was not won, so will jackpot to six balls next week [August 23] when golfers will again play a single stableford.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.