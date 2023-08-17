Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla's Safe Waters' rough sleep night during Homelessness Week

By Damian McGill
Updated August 18 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damian McGill with Safe Waters' founder Sarah Date.
Damian McGill with Safe Waters' founder Sarah Date.

NO way in the world can my minuscule rough sleeping experience be compared to that of a homeless person - let's get that straight from the start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.