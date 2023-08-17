NO way in the world can my minuscule rough sleeping experience be compared to that of a homeless person - let's get that straight from the start.
I was not fleeing a domestic violence situation and being forced from my home with nothing but the clothes I was wearing.
I was not suffering from mental health issues and forced on the streets due to a lack of support.
I had not lost my job and could no longer afford to pay for my food or accommodation.
The list of reasons why a person ends up homeless is long and complex - mine, however, was just a night and by choice.
I took part in the recent South Waters' rough sleep night and am glad I did.
The experience did get me thinking about what it would be like to be homeless and being on the outer of society - it would have to be a mentally and physically draining experience.
I had some old towels and an old doona as a ground sheet for my "nest" on the night, along with an old sleeping bag and rug I got from an op-shop.
I "slept under the stars".
It was a cold night but in general, I was warm and grateful for the coverage I had - some people don't even have the warmth of a doona, rug or a sleeping bag.
I was joined on the night by a group of people who also took part to raise awareness about homelessness in Ulladulla and learn more about the fantastic work done by Safe Waters.
One of the participants said to me on Sunday morning, as we packed up, that she was not scared for her safety but well aware that she was vulnerable and out in the open.
I knew what she meant.
Being out in the open makes you aware of any little noise you hear.
A car door slamming or a voice in the night gets your attention quickly - just in case you have to take action.
How anyone can sleep regularly night after night when you are not fully secure and not totally warm is beyond me - luckily the Shoalhaven has places where people can get support - the aptly named Ulladulla's Safe Waters for example.
For several years Safe Waters has provided care and comfort to homeless people in the region - they are doing a fantastic job.
The word safe is the key to what the group is hoping to achieve.
In the Nowra area, we have many organisations all working to help homeless people - once again the community is lucky to have them.
Organisations like Safe Waters and Nowra/Bomaderry's Salt Care are volunteer-based and are always looking for more helpers - so please check them out.
Well, as for me I woke up tired and cold early Sunday morning and I was glad it did not rain.
I went home, had a shower and had something to eat - homeless people have that sort of recovery option.
If Safe Waters has another sleep rough night I will sign up. Will I see you there?
