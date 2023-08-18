Members of the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club have once again excelled themselves with their creativity.
The photos for the July digital competition were outstanding and the theme for the month was 'fast shutter.
Remote judge was Pam Morris, who is a respected photographer and principal at Spectral Modes Photography, had the tough job of deciding the winners
The theme image of the month winner went to Fiona Huddleston for the image titled 'Splash!!'.
For the club's open category, the image of the month went to Charlie Foreman for the image titled 'Rest Stop'.
Pam freelances as an architectural and travel photographer and has photographed for The Age, Weekly Review and the Royal Auto.
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 6.30pm with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
Meetings are held at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club, St Vincent Street, Ulladulla with visitors more than welcome.
Visit http://www.miltonulladullacameraclub.asn.au for more information.
