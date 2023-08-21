Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking group's schedule

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 21 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come and join the Happy Feet walkers. Picture supplied
Come and join the Happy Feet walkers. Picture supplied

IT'S never to late to do something to improve your health - just ask the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking group members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.