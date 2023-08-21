IT'S never to late to do something to improve your health - just ask the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking group members.
The group, each week, has a different walks planned and new walkers are always welcome.
So why not grab your walking shoes and come and join them.
Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed.
Tuesday August 22 - Meet at Dunn-Lewis Leisure Centre. Walk to be decided on the day
Wednesday August 23 - Meet at the Ulladulla Harbour next to Marine Rescue building. Walk harbour foreshore.
Thursday August 24 - Meet at carpark rear of Ulladulla Bowlo. Walk Millards Creek or alternate.
Friday August 25 - Meet at Lion Park shelter-shed Burrill. Walk to be decided on the day - coffee after walk.
