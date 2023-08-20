THREE players being sent to the sin-bin, an eight-point try, lots of niggle and a team holding onto its semi-final dream - welcome to a day of high drama at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval.
You could just sense we were in for something special when the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs played Warilla-Lake South Gorillas in what was a crucial Group Seven Rugby League match yesterday [Sunday].
Thanks to the Gerringong Lions' 26-18 win over the Jamberoo Superoos, the Bulldogs were presented with one more chance to reach the semi-finals.
The home side had to win by five points to claim fifth spot on the ladder, but things did not go to plan in the first half.
Mid-way through the first half the Bulldogs were down 16-nil and their semi-final hopes were drifting away.
Tries to halfback Sam Stewart and speed-merchant Mitch Simington, his first of three for the afternoon, had the Bulldogs back in the match, but still behind 16-12 with seven minutes until the break.
Captain Blake Mackey then pinned his ears back, and busted the Gorillas' line to score an unconverted try to level the match up at 16-all and things were really getting interesting.
The visitors had the last say on the scoring front when Jake Brisbane picked up a four-pointer to give the Gorillas a 20-16 lead at halftime.
Bulldogs' coach Andy Lynch remained calm at the break.
"I thought a bit of nerves showed up in the first half but in the second half we found our way," coach Lynch said.
The niggling second half started when a Warilla player was sent to the sin-bin for a lifting tackle, but the visitors did well to wind the clock down when reduced to 12-players and even extended their lead to 22-16 thanks to a penalty goal.
The turning point came when Blake Halls scored a try near the posts for the Bulldogs and then a Warilla player was sent to the sin bin for an illegal play on the try scorer and the home side awarded an eight-point try.
The Bulldogs held a 24-22 lead with 22 minutes and went onto record one of the club's most memorable victories.
"Yes it was a bit stressful in the end and we made hard work of it and it's nice to get the two points," Coach Lynch said at fulltime.
He said his players knew they had their own fate in their hands.
"We found a way to get there so everyone is happy and we will enjoy this win. It was fantastic and I am very happy for the guys," he said.
"We have come a long way but we still have a hell of a long way to go.
"We will keep fighting on and see how we go."
Lynch said he would be keeping an eye on the fitness of his players as a few "were hobbling about" after the match.
The Bulldogs will play an elimination final against Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Bomaderry Sports Complex on Saturday.
The Jets head into the finals in great form following their 66-14 hammering of Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies on Saturday.
Bulldogs' Captain Blake Mackey was one pleased man after the match.
"Mate it's just unreal and this has been a long-time coming - the last time this club was in the first grade finals was 10-years ago - maybe longer, " the Bulldogs captain said.
He said the spirit amongst the group was strong and he was proud to lead them onto the field.
Mackey said Warilla was a worthy and respected opponent.
"There was no point where we felt comfortable - apart from maybe the last two or three minutes," he said.
"Warillia is one of those teams who can put points on the board within a heartbeat and we had to be prepared for that.
"It was not an easy win."
He said against the Jets they need to get every aspect of their game right.
Scorers
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 40 (M. Simington 3, B. Halls 2, S. Stewart, B. Mackey tries C. Roach 6 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 28 (J. Jackson 2, J. Jones, D. Walker, J. Brisbane tries J. Brisbane 2 goals, B. Grant goal).
