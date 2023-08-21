Rugby league can be a cruel sport - just ask the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' open women's tackle team.
The team, after being the dominant force all season, went into the preliminary final against the Stingrays of Shellharbour at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval yesterday [Sunday] as the overwhelming favourite, but things did not go to the script.
The Stingrays produced one of their best games of the season and defeated the home side 20-10.
A place in the grand final awaited the winner and the Stingrays are worthy grand finalists, while the Bulldogs are now out of the running.
The Stingrays, by scoring the first try of the match, showed they had come to play but the home side quickly struck back via a typical Chey Hatch individual effort.
The Stingrays took a 10-6 lead into the halftime break and went on to score four tries, in total, to its opponents two.
Bulldogs coach Simon Harris said his players did themselves proud - as normal.
"It was a tough game of footy and Shellharbour came in here off the back of a good win last week with momentum," he said.
"Sometimes having the week off can be a curse but we thought we would be fine with that and felt we would be able to build off a good week at training - we thought we did enough.
"However, the bounce of the ball today was not in our favour and we were beaten by a better team - I think."
At fulltime, you could see how hard the Bulldogs' girls took the loss and Harris said he was one proud coach.
He said his team had paved the way for future generation of female athletes to follow.
"The girls here on the sidelines, holding their signs of support, look up to them [the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' open women's tackle team] and they now also want to play footy," he said.
"There are better things to come and we will be back next year."
Scorers
Open Women's Tackle Preliminary Finals
Stingrays of Shellharbour 20 (C. Neilsen, O. Mitchell, S. Brierley, J. Preston tries E. Walters 2 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 10 (E. Campbell, C. Hatch tries E. France goal).
