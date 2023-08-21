THE region's 68 war widows continue to get support from a dedicated band of volunteers from the Milton Ulladulla Legacy group.
However, the helpers themselves are now in need of help.
The group only has six volunteers and three of those volunteers are actually war widows.
Robin Shepherd is one of the volunteers/war widows and she, along with fellow volunteers Peter Smith and Vikki Mahood, hope more people will join them.
Mrs Shepherd said when her husband Colin passed away she got depressed, but she knew where to turn to support.
"Colin said to me before he passed, 'that if anything happened to me' go to Legacy for advice'," she said.
Mrs Shepherd became a Legacy* volunteer to help someone else who might be in the same situation as herself.
"I love it," Mrs Shepherd said about being a Legacy volunteer.
Mrs Shepherd's volunteer work takes her to two retirement villages.
"Talking to people just gives me pleasure," she said.
Becoming a Legacy volunteer is easy - just contact batemansbaygroup@legacybatemansbay.com.au [as Ulladulla no longer has a local office] or call 4472 8617 to find out more.
Volunteering is not a daily activity - it's up to the volunteers to decide how and when they call their widows.
Mr Smith has been a volunteer for a decade after a friend suggested he got involved.
"It's great fun," he said about volunteering and talking to the widows.
He said the widows "have a bright outlook of the world".
Ms Mahood became a volunteer in 2019 - she personally knows all about Legacy's great work.
Her father Peter passed away when she was 15-years-of-age and she said "Legacy looked after my mother Robin and sisters".
"Legacy was there throughout my school years," she said.
She remembers going to Legacy funded camps and meeting teenagers/making friends with people in the same situation as herself.
"My Legatee [volunteer] was there for my birthdays and Christmas - they also used to take us to concerts," she said to explain how important Legacy was to her.
"Even when you get married - Legacy gives you a wedding gift," Ms Mahood said.
Her mother Robin also used to get regular support.
"I am now semi-retired and all my life I wanted to give back to Legacy," she said about now being a volunteer.
Ms Mahood said she would recommend being a legacy volunteer to others.
"Being a Legacy volunteer is very rewarding and you make a difference to someone's day - even if it's just a phone call or meeting for a coffee," she said.
Mr Smith said as a Legacy volunteer you could give back "as much or as little back into the community as you would like to do".
"There is no weight on your shoulders - there is nobody pushing you to do everything or anything - it's all your decision," he said.
Mrs Shepherd said volunteering gives her pleasure and she is sure others will also get the same experience.
"I am not stuck at home and I can go and see my ladies," the 85-year-old said about how volunteering gives her social contact.
"Just to be nice to people is a pleasant thing to do and it gives me satisfaction."
Some of the widows don't have family close by and the Legacy volunteers help fill the void.
Mr Smith said Legacy also helps widows financially with things like medical costs and much more.
*Legacy is an Australian non-profit organisation established in 1923 by ex-servicemen.
Legacy provides support to the families of Australian Defence Force men and women who have lost their life or health in conflicts such as World War I, World War II, Vietnam War, Iraq and Afghanistan.
