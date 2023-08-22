Milton Ulladulla Times
Far South Film Festival award winners announced

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 22 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
Budawang elder Noel Butler who appeared in the film Mourning Country. Picture supplied
A Black Summer related feature, featuring Budawang elder Noel Butler, is one of the recently announced Far South Film Festival award winners.

