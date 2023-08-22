A Black Summer related feature, featuring Budawang elder Noel Butler, is one of the recently announced Far South Film Festival award winners.
Mourning Country was awarded the Indigo Pictures Award for Best Cinematography with cinematographers Andrew Kaineder and Ryan Lee from Mollymook/Wollongong receiving the award.
"Good quality films and a very engaged audience" all helped to make the fourth annual Far South Film Festival a success, vice president of Far South Film Marna Smith said about why Mourning Country was one of the award winners.
After the loss of his home and culture centre in the Black Summer bushfires, Budawang elder Noel Butler mourned not for the structures that once stood, but for the flora and fauna lost.
"Uncle Noel talked about the loss and that it shouldn't have happened and then talked about the regeneration; 4000 trees were planted on the land, a lot of which were donated and now there are more bird species there than there were before the fires," Marna said.
Categories of films that were shown included drama, comedy, documentary, youth, sci-fi, experimental and horror.
The full list of winners of the 2023 Far South Film Festival Awards:
Funhouse Studio and Screenworks Diversity Award: From Corrimal NSW, MINE MINE MINE written, produced and performed by Heath Ramsay, Director Duncan Ragg, Producers Anna Phillips and Rebecca Lamond
JD Shaw - Author and Screenworks Best Youth Film Award: From Port Macquarie NSW: MOTHER OF SORROWS by Writer/Director/Producer and Cinematographer 17-year-old Lachlan Reck.
Torchlight Media Best Editor Award: Nolan Verheij and Hadley Ian Perkins for MURPHED from Byron Bay NSW.
Indigo Pictures Award for Best Sound: River Walker and Composer Edan Agam Rom for BANGAY LORE from Mullumbimby NSW
Indigo Pictures Award for Best Cinematography: MOURNING COUNTRY Cinematographers Andrew Kaineder and Ryan Lee from Mollymook/Wollongong NSW
Bega Valley Ag and Lifestyle Award for Best Use of A Regional Location: CHUM. Director Jason King from Broken Hill and Producer John Larkin from Dubbo NSW.
StageFlight Best Screenplay Award Writer: Eliza South from Broken Hill for CHUM
Nullarbor Consulting Pty Ltd Award for Best Performance: Jahvis Loveday for his lead performance in BANGAY LORE.
Bega Cheese Best Documentary Award: RETURN CHUTE: THE SURVIVAL OF A SMALL TOWN VIDEO STORE Writer/Director/Producer Simone Atallah from Urunga NSW
Cathy Griff for Philip Hearnshaw Best Director Award: Hadley Ian Perkins from Byron Bay for MURPHED.
Community Bank Pambula, Bega and Bombala Award for Best Film: BANGAY LORE. Writer, Director, Producer, Actor and Editor: Jahvis Loveday from Mullumbimby NSW, Co-Director Kiahma O'Donovan, Cinematographer Dylan Lalor.
Far South Film People's Choice Award with 27 per cent of the audience vote: MINE MINE MINE written and produced by Heath Ramsay, directed by Duncan Ragg.
