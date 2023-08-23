Nowra-Bomaderry Jets halfback Clyde Parsons has capped his brilliant 2023 campaign by finishing the regular season as the leading point-scorer in the Group Seven rugby league first-grade competition.
Parsons scored 171 points in the 18-round regular season, 20 points ahead of the next best Cody Roach from the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
He scored 14 tries, kicked 57 goals and made one field goal.
The crafty playmaker headed into the final round only 10 points ahead of Roach but added 22 points in the Jets 66-14 victory over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies after bagging three tries and kicking five goals.
Gerringong Lions skipper Jake Taylor finished third with 137 points, followed by Shellharbour Sharks centre Jacob Seabrook (86 points) and Warilla-Lake South Gorillas fullback Justin Jones (77).
Most of Jones points came from tries, with the talented fullback and Nowra winger Beau Luland finishing the regular season as the competition's joint top tryscorers, with 16 tries each.
Luland's Jets team-mates Braydon Rumble Walsh and Clyde Parsons were next best with 14 tries apiece.
They were followed by Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles halfback Kane Ball (13), while three players finished with 12 tries each, Gerringong Lions pair Toby Gumley-Quine and Liam Holland as well as Stingrays second-rower Ben Weatherall.
Meantime, the pointy end of the season starts this weekend, with the season to be over for the loser of Saturday's elimination final between Nowra-Bomaderry Jets and Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Berry Showground.
The winner will progress to a showdown with the loser of Sunday's final between Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks at Michael Cronin Oval.
