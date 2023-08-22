THE Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Football Club is just one of the groups mourning the death of Sarah Elsworth and her unborn child.
Sarah and her unborn baby died following a collision between a car and a truck on the Princes Highway at Jerrawangala.
The accident occurred at about 6.25am on Monday, August 14.
The Bulldogs' football community paused to remember one of their own on Sunday at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval
A minute silence, before the open women's match, was held.
Sarah's partner and baby girl were in attendance, along with her family and her partner's family.
Captain of the Ulladulla women's team, Hannah England, was one of the players who bowed a head to pay respects to a club-mate and friend.
"Sarah was a beautiful person, she had the cheekiest smile and laugh and was always making sure everyone felt good around her," Hannah said.
Club members took donation buckets around the ground and a raffle was held.
The club donated the gate takings to Sarah's family - the funds are being tallied now.
Sarah's funeral will be held at the Dunn Lewis Centre at 11.30 am on Thursday, August 24, with refreshments at the Ulladulla Civic Centre after a private burial.
Instead of flowers, people can donate to assist family. Donations can be made to: Account name: MA fundraiser. BSB: 063 097. Account Number: 3233 1011.
