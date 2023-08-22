Ulladulla High School continues to be a place where impressive students continue to impress.
Among them is Ella Whitall, who was recently honoured with an Youth Community Award.
Year 12 siblings, Karina and Manu Maya who have been recognised in the Top 50 Year 11 and 12 Trailblazer are also doing great things. This award recognises students from across Australia who have used their final years of school to make an impact in their community.
Keeping the award theme going - Claire Ridley, Anika Smith, Shana Dea, Zach Smith and Matt Rafidi were recently presented with VET Awards.
Ulladulla High has also had some sports success.
A big shout out goes to the school's Open Boys Volleyball team, who's campaign was nothing short of extraordinary.
Competing against 20 top public high schools in the State, they showcased their exceptional skills and determination, culminating in a remarkable eight place finish.
