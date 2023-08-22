A regular visitor to Burrill Lake's cave walk wants to make sure it remains accessible to all.
She is worried that the walk to the cave, off Wyoming Avenue, is wet, slippery and eroded in parts, meaning less able-bodied people, like herself, can't get to the cave.
There was another flatter/safer way to access the cave, just down the road.
However, this is on private land which was recently put on the market and most likely will be closed to the public.
Because of what the walk offers, the regular visitor would hate to see less able-bodied people not being able to get down to the cave.
She says the cave is a special place.
"I just think it has a magical feel about it," she said.
"There are some places that have a really bad vibe but this place has a really lovely vibe to it - it's just the calmness of it all."
The visitor hopes the agencies, Shoalhaven City Council and National Park and Wildlife Service [NPWS], can come up with a solution.
Council will continue to monitor the condition of the bush track to the cave "as part of its aim to keep the more than 290 kms of paths and walking tracks" throughout the region accessible for the community.
"We don't currently have plans for this path but will investigate and assess it in the context of our broader program," a council spokesperson said.
NPWS is happy to work with council to explore and develop options.
"As yet we have not been approached," a NPWS spokesperson said.
