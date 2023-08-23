SO many emotions were on display on Saturday at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval for the Grant Evans Memorial round on Sunday August 20.
However, all the rugby league events on the field and presentations off the field paled into insignificance as the news surrounding Sarah Elsworth and her unborn child sank in.
The celebrations and presentations during the Grant Evans Memorial round still needed to go on and they did.
The round is in remembrance of Grant Evans, a Bulldogs stalwart, who passed away in 2019.
Grant started his career with the club in juniors in 1978, and went on to be the first player ever selected to win the Kevin Walsh Scholarship Award in 1986.
His legacy lives on through his family, and the Grant Evans Perpetual Trophy is presented to the "most tenacious" player in the Bulldogs' under 18s side each year.
Forward Logan Marsh was named the winner of this year's Grant Evans Memorial award.
A group of Bulldog stalwarts also had reason to celebrate on the day.
Bulldogs life member Steine Lofts ran out for his 200th-grade game with the club.
Cheyanne Hatch played her 150th game with the club, while Abbey Montgomery, Rory Smith, and Kirren Roughley all hit the 100-game milestone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.