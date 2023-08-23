Even more people power is going to Bawley Point, in Shoalhaven city Council's final bid to finish repairs on Murramarang Rd.
The long running project has been hit with several delays. It was first projected to be complete in March, then estimates were pushed for completion in April, then July, and then September.
Now, it is expected the rebuild will be done by October.
According to Shoalhaven City Council, both geotechnical and construction challenges have impacted the project.
To get things finished quickly, the council is sending its own roadworkers in to replace contractors, who have been working on Murramarang Rd since early 2023.
It has maintained that the in-house road crew is more heavily resourced, and can finish works quickly.
The job has been replacing pavement on Murramarang Rd, between Binnowee Pl and Winnawong Pl.
There are also three key junctions on the road, at Weemala Cr, Lurnea Ave, and Rosemary Ave.
The northbound side of the road is done, and work has started on the southbound side.
READ MORE:
Mayor Amanda Findley said the next six weeks would be a major focus for Council.
"With the northbound lane complete between Binnowee Place and Weemala Crescent, our road crew is committed to ensuring the south bound lane is finished in the coming weeks," said Cr Findley.
"This project has taken significantly longer than expected and we thank the community for their patience.
"Council is applying all available resources to complete these road works so that residents can drive safely and smoothly on this critical piece of infrastructure."
Council road crews mobilised to site on Monday (August 21), starting on the southbound lane between Binnowee Place and Weemala Crescent.
The final layer of road-base will be placed on that section, and it is due to be sealed in early September.
Council crews have opted for a different pavement design for the remaining stretch of road, which is expected to speed up progress on site.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.