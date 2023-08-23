Matthew Gilkes is looking at this year's Sheffield Shield competition as a bit of a coming-of-age season.
The 24-year-old Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior was a regular fixture in the Blues' side in season 2022/23, but he knows there is room for improvement.
"As a 24-year-old I don't want to keep on making the same mistakes," he said.
Gilkes said the Blues pre-season training, which started months ago, was going well.
"The batters are all working hard and the bowlers are all charging in at the nets," he said.
Pre-season training was not just work in the nets - the team had gym and running sessions they needed to complete.
The Sheffield Shield is not too far away with late September, suggested by Gilkes, as the starting point.
"It's definitely not coming too quickly," Gilkes said to suggest the Blues were eager for the season to start.
The Ulladulla junior has had a few chats with Blues coach Greg Shipperd regarding what is expected of him this year.
He has been working on a few technical aspects to improve his batting.
Gilkes also got a few games as a wicketkeeper which he enjoyed.
"I still class myself as more of a batter," he said.
If needed, Gilkes is more than happy to stand behind the stumps.
He and the rest of the Blues want to make up for what was unsuccessful last season.
"Last season was disappointing and not up to NSW standards," he said.
"We have a bit to work on and this season we have a point to prove.
"There is a good spirit amongst the group and we are all working hard as a unit."
Some upcoming trial matches against Victoria in early September will give the Blues the chance to see how they are going.
"Hopefully we will win a few of those trial matches," he said.
The only thing that could set him back was the surgery he had on a finger on his left hand.
"I injured it last year and needed pain-killers so I could play towards the back end of the season," he said.
He is confident the finger will be right to go by the start of the season.
Gilkes said the return of the NSW Australian Ashes players to training also gave the NSW squad a boost.
The Ulladulla junior has recently been taking part in the Country Blitz program, visiting schools in the Southern Highlands area.
"It has been good getting out and promoting cricket with the local clubs," he said.
