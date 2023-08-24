Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

the Milton Ulladulla and Districts branch of the Australian Red Cross' community work

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Ulladulla and Districts branch of the Australian Red Cross marked their recent 35th anniversary by continuing their community work.
Milton Ulladulla and Districts branch of the Australian Red Cross marked their recent 35th anniversary by continuing their community work.

MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla and Districts branch of the Australian Red Cross marked their recent 35th anniversary by continuing their community work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.