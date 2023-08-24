MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla and Districts branch of the Australian Red Cross marked their recent 35th anniversary by continuing their community work.
They celebrated 35 years of service to the community and held a street stall promoting the "Big Cake Bake" on Saturday, August 12.
Members would like to thank the people who baked cakes and made donated items for the stall.
The winner of the raffle was Lorriane from Ulladulla - congratulations.
The branch meets each month on the first Thursday of the month at the Baptist Church, Matron Porter Drive at 1.30pm.
Please direct inquiries to group president/secretary Gill Rolfe on 4454 0454.
The next fundraising event will be the stall at the Bunnings Father's Day event in Ulladulla on Thursday, August 31 from 5pm to 7pm.
There will be another raffle on the stall there and special items for the "man of the house".
Please, come along and support the Milton Ulladulla and Districts branch of the Australian Red Cross.
